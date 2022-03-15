Dr. Paul Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hakim, MD
Dr. Paul Hakim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Hakim works at
Metro Partners In Womens Health4400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 205, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 662-4388
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Dr. Hakim is a fantastic doctor! He has been my doctor for 6.5 years now and had delivered my second child. It was a complicated pregnancy and delivery and he was awesome. He really listened to me and trusted me when I told him something was off. I had the worst experience with a different OBGYN at a different practice with my first born so I went on the hunt for a different practice/doctor for my second. This man gave me hope and listened to my concerns, answered all my questions, and was transparent. I still drive an hour to see him as my regular gyno and its so worth it. The support staff at the front desk are not the friendliest. However, Dr. Hakim, the nurses, and the ultrasound tech all make up for it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851399919
- Providence Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
