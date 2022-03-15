Overview

Dr. Paul Hakim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Hakim works at Metro Partners In Womens Health in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.