Dr. Paul Hahn, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Hahn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hahn works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thomas Slamovits MD
    628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 837-7300
    Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC ( Morristown)
    182 South St Ste 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 660-7700
    Wayne
    1044 State Route 23 Ste 207, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-9898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Cancer
Floaters
Macular Hole
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Vitreoretinal Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Hypopyon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Ocular Prosthetics
Panophthalmitis
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 06, 2022
    Dr. Hahn was one of the second Ophthalmologists I had to see to get a second opinion. He is not only knowledgeable, but is attentive and explains clearly the medical condition and treatment plan. Also, I found he is a methodical, practical and cautious doctor. It is my assessment that Dr. Hahn's practice has an array of up-to-date medical tools to diagnose and treat my retinal conditions. Dr. Hahn is now my retinal Ophthalmologist.
    About Dr. Paul Hahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043360704
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

