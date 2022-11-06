Dr. Paul Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hahn, MD
Dr. Paul Hahn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hahn works at
Thomas Slamovits MD628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7300
Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC ( Morristown)182 South St Ste 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 660-7700
Wayne1044 State Route 23 Ste 207, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-9898
Dr. Hahn was one of the second Ophthalmologists I had to see to get a second opinion. He is not only knowledgeable, but is attentive and explains clearly the medical condition and treatment plan. Also, I found he is a methodical, practical and cautious doctor. It is my assessment that Dr. Hahn's practice has an array of up-to-date medical tools to diagnose and treat my retinal conditions. Dr. Hahn is now my retinal Ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Paul Hahn, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043360704
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn works at
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.