Dr. Paul Hagood, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.



Dr. Hagood works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.