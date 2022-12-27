Dr. Paul Hagood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hagood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hagood, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Dr. Hagood works at
Locations
Office1145 S Utica Ave Ste 202, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3130
Utica Park Clinic - Urology South8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient with Dr. Hagood. I am impressed with his caring nature and am looking forward to continuing my treatment with him.
About Dr. Paul Hagood, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Indonesian
- 1124087952
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University Hospitals
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University, Provo, UT
