Dr. Paul Haffey, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Haffey, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had an excellent experience. He gave me clear information I could understand my problem and explained the treatment I needed. He listened and now feel confident with the treatment plan and with going forward.
About Dr. Paul Haffey, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haffey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.