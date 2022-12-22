See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Haffey, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Haffey works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Had an excellent experience. He gave me clear information I could understand my problem and explained the treatment I needed. He listened and now feel confident with the treatment plan and with going forward.
    Good Doctor and expereince — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Haffey, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306209481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Haffey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haffey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haffey works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Haffey’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

