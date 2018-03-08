Dr. Hackmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Hackmeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hackmeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Hackmeyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars-Sinai Medical Group8631 W 3rd St Ste 810, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 276-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hackmeyer?
Dr. Paul Hackmeyer is an amazing practitioner! He is professional, courteous, and kind. He gave me lots of time and listened to my concerns without making me feel rushed. During the actual exam he explained everything he was going to do and ensured that I was comfortable it. The process was painless and quick. I am looking forward to making him my Obgyn! I would also like to add how sweet his office staff is! From the front desk receptionists to the nurses they were such a pleasure to deal wit
About Dr. Paul Hackmeyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023042363
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackmeyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackmeyer works at
Dr. Hackmeyer has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hackmeyer speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.