Overview

Dr. Paul Hackett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Hackett works at Associates in Colorectal Surgical Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.