Dr. Paul Haas, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Haas, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Haas works at Cardiac Solutions in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Solutions
    5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Cardiac Solutions
    13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 13, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Haas for over two years now after suffering a short bout with A-Fib. His entire staff have been very supportive and good to work with. An additional shout out to Brenda on their staff who I just saw this morning. Really wish that every doctors office was this great to work with!!
    Joe Abrahamson — May 13, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Haas, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    19 years of experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Vietnamese
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    1124249560
    • 1124249560
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
