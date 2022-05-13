Overview

Dr. Paul Haas, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Haas works at Cardiac Solutions in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.