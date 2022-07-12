Overview

Dr. Paul Guske Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Guske Jr works at Suburban Surgical Care Spec in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.