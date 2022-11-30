Dr. Gurbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Gurbel, MD
Dr. Paul Gurbel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Greenspring Valley Cardiovascular Associates - Quarry Lake2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 240, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 367-2590
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a previous appt with a Jhh cardiologist with terrible bedside manner… basically could care less that my family history was terrible and my cousins were dying at 40-50yo Dr Gurbel listened to me and ordered some tests to be sure that I was ok…will fu in a month He was pleasant and kind.. unlike that Jhh woman! Staff was friendly as well
Dr. Paul Gurbel, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003888520
- LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
