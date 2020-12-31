Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
El Paso Eye Surgeons1200 Golden Key Cir Ste 163, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 593-1226
El Paso Eye Surgeons1201 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 542-0279
Lincoln County Medical Center211 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345 Directions (575) 257-7381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Gulbas has always been excellent. Had both cataracts done by Dr. Gulbas and had 0 problems. Highly recomended ...
About Dr. Paul Gulbas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulbas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulbas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulbas.
