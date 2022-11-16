Overview

Dr. Paul Guidos III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri–Kansas City and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Guidos III works at KCUC Lee s Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.