Dr. Paul Guidera, MD
Dr. Paul Guidera, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Brent P Hansen DO PC4344 W Bell Rd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 812-7520
Advanced Hand and Wrist Specialists690 N Cofco Center Ct Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 393-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, very professional and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. Dr Stamp
About Dr. Paul Guidera, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Conn Combined Hand Svcs-U Conn
- U Rochester
- Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Massachusetts
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guidera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guidera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guidera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guidera speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.