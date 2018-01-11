Dr. Paul Guerriero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerriero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Guerriero, MD
Dr. Paul Guerriero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Eye Institute of Central Nj PC95 Westfield Ave Ste 1, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 381-5555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons PC200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 131, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9280
Riback & Meighan PC605 West Ave # 305, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-9900
Compassionate and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Paul Guerriero, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982697033
- Drs Hagler & Jarrett|Drs Hagler &amp; Jarrett
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Guerriero has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerriero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerriero speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerriero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerriero.
