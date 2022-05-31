Overview

Dr. Paul Guentert, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Goshen Health Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guentert works at Pulmonary Critical Care Assocs in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.