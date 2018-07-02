Dr. Paul Guardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Guardino, MD
Dr. Paul Guardino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Personal Care Physicians501 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 674-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding physician that genuinely cares about his patients. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Guardino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guardino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guardino.
