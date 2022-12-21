Overview

Dr. Paul Grutter, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Grutter works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Gallatin in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Ankle Fracture and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.