Dr. Paul Grutter, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Grutter, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
1
Gallatin270 E Main St Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 675-2000
2
Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 148C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 265-5000
3
TOA-Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 480, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 675-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every aspect of my visit was prompt and expedient. My diagnosis was given to me in terms that I could understand. My treatment options were also made clear for me. I left with a better understanding of my condition. I am glad I went.
About Dr. Paul Grutter, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diplomate with Added Qualification in Sports Medicine, ABOS
- Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Truman State University
- Sports Medicine
