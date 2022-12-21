See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gallatin, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Grutter, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.4 (162)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Grutter, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Dr. Grutter works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Gallatin in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Ankle Fracture and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gallatin
    270 E Main St Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 675-2000
  2. 2
    Hendersonville
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 148C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 265-5000
  3. 3
    TOA-Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 480, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 675-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Ankle Fracture
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Ankle Fracture
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grutter?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Every aspect of my visit was prompt and expedient. My diagnosis was given to me in terms that I could understand. My treatment options were also made clear for me. I left with a better understanding of my condition. I am glad I went.
    E. Bullard — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Grutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396715645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Diplomate with Added Qualification in Sports Medicine, ABOS
    Internship
    • Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Grutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grutter has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Ankle Fracture and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Grutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

