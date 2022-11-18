Dr. Paul Grunenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Grunenwald, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Grunenwald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They completed their fellowship with Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Lumc
Dr. Grunenwald works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The nurse is very rude and mean and when I would say something like my weight is245 she just says any right but the Dr paul Grunenwaldis very good and nice the nurse is Indian I wish you all would get nicer nurses not rude ones
About Dr. Paul Grunenwald, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1427001627
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Lumc
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunenwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunenwald works at
Dr. Grunenwald has seen patients for Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunenwald.
