Dr. Paul Gruber, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gruber, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH.
Locations
Dayton Skin Surgery Center3025 GOVERNORS PLACE BLVD, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-5567
Forefront Dermatology - Farmington1223 Maple St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 760-8811Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Dr. Kyle Eash, MD5700 Mexico Rd Ste 14, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 203-7061
Forefront Dermatology - Webster Groves8567 Watson Rd Ste A, Webster Groves, MO 63119 Directions (314) 528-9040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Gruber, one of the best in his field . He took the time to explain the procedure and what to expect as an outcome.
About Dr. Paul Gruber, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134547656
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruber accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
