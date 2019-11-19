Dr. Paul Grossmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Grossmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Grossmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Perry, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Grossmann works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas County Hospital-Specialty Clinic610 10th St, Perry, IA 50220 Directions (515) 247-3266
-
2
Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3266
-
3
Madison County Memorial Hospital-Specialty Clinic300 W Hutchings St, Winterset, IA 50273 Directions (515) 462-5207
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossmann?
Dr Grossmann was easy to talk with and answered all my questions. Very nice office personnel.
About Dr. Paul Grossmann, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750357224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossmann works at
Dr. Grossmann has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.