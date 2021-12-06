Dr. Paul Grindstaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grindstaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Grindstaff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Grindstaff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Grindstaff works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Crystal Lake360 Station Dr Ste 300, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grindstaff?
Excellent Doctor!! He is very knowledgeable and Northwestern is lucky to have him on the Neurology staff. He always is pleasant and up to date on the latest medicines and treatments for Migraine. I do not understand how anyone could give him a negative review. I can only surmise they must have an ulterior motive.
About Dr. Paul Grindstaff, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811948854
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grindstaff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grindstaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grindstaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grindstaff works at
Dr. Grindstaff has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grindstaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grindstaff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grindstaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grindstaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grindstaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.