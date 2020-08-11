Overview

Dr. Paul Griggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Griggs works at Sports Medicine Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Migraine and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.