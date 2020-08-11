Dr. Paul Griggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Griggs, MD
Dr. Paul Griggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Sports Medicine Clinic At Northwest Outpatient10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 528-6000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Eye Surgeons1412 SW 43rd St Ste 109, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (206) 328-7614
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I owe the vision in my left eye to Dr. Griggs. I had a detached retina and he repaired it at Virginia Mason. While he is not on my list of physicians that saved my life, he is certainly there for saving my vision including being within a fraction of 20:20. Thank you.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Ret and Vit Assoc
- Saint Louis University
- Virginia Mason
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Ophthalmology
