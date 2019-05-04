Overview

Dr. Paul Gregory Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Gregory Jr works at Sutter Health Doctors in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.