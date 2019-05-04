See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmichael, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Paul Gregory Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Gregory Jr works at Sutter Health Doctors in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    6620 Coyle Ave Ste 212, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 536-9455

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 04, 2019
    Dr. Gregory did 2 total knee replacements for me. He is the BEST! Linda Clair
    — May 04, 2019
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427166453
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
