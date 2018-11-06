See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Bern, NC
Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They completed their fellowship with Duke Univ - Adult Reconstructive Surgery / Joint Replacement

Dr. Greenlaw works at Carolina Orthopedics/Sprts Med in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Orthopedics/Sprts Med
    738 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 634-2676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center
  • Carteret Health Care
  • Nash General Hospital
  • Vidant Beaufort Hospital
  • Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Knee Replacement
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Knee Replacement

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 06, 2018
    My husband has had Dr Greenlaw for both of his hip replacements! We could not have asked for a better surgeon, staff, and hospital ! We highly recommend him to everyone who has hip or knee problems!!
    George Ramey Jr in Rocky Mount, NC — Nov 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD
    About Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558320291
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Univ - Adult Reconstructive Surgery / Joint Replacement
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenlaw works at Carolina Orthopedics/Sprts Med in New Bern, NC. View the full address on Dr. Greenlaw’s profile.

    Dr. Greenlaw has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

