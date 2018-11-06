Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They completed their fellowship with Duke Univ - Adult Reconstructive Surgery / Joint Replacement
Dr. Greenlaw works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Orthopedics/Sprts Med738 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
- Nash General Hospital
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenlaw?
My husband has had Dr Greenlaw for both of his hip replacements! We could not have asked for a better surgeon, staff, and hospital ! We highly recommend him to everyone who has hip or knee problems!!
About Dr. Paul Greenlaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558320291
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ - Adult Reconstructive Surgery / Joint Replacement
- New England Medical Center
- University Of Maine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenlaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenlaw works at
Dr. Greenlaw has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.