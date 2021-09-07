Overview

Dr. Paul Greenberger, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Greenberger works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.