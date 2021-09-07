Dr. Paul Greenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Greenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Greenberger, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is through caring and sensitive to situations..Mayo rated a top doc and I do too...
About Dr. Paul Greenberger, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1962431437
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Jewish Hospital of St. Louis
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
