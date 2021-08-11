Dr. Paul Greenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Greenberg, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Greenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mechanicsville Foot Care9291 Laurel Grove Rd Ste 102, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-7089
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenberg took me in as a new patient due to the problems I've had with my right foot hurting so badly. My first appointment was unbelievable. I had x-rays, etc. He was so nice & very helpful in explaining everything I needed. He told me I had the Plantar Fasciitis. I would highly recommend him as your foot doctor!!!
About Dr. Paul Greenberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1922174374
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
