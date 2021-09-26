Dr. Paul Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Greco, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Greco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Greco works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Greco, M.D., Concierge Medical Services, P.L.1333 3rd Ave S Ste 402, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 352-5600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greco?
Extremely knowledgeable and caring. Since Dr. Ferguson’s retirement, Dr Greco took over his concierge practice and I couldn’t be more happier with the care I have received from Dr. Greco. He is the best internal medicine physician I have ever met.
About Dr. Paul Greco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912173725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.