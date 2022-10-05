Dr. Paul Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Graham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates of the Treasure Coast LLC2835 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graham's waiting room is clean and there is never more than a 5 minute wait time. He is very courteous and eager to make sure that his patients understands results of blood work, medication, and treatment of diabetes. So happy that I was recommended to him!
About Dr. Paul Graham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881777332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
