Dr. Paul Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Graham, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1484, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 563-7600
Surgical Oncology1400 Pressler St # F, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6940
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer C17450 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (713) 563-0050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graham and his staff are excellent. They explained everything very clearly to us. Made us us feel extremely comfortable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Paul Graham, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- General Surgery
