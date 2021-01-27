Overview

Dr. Paul Graham, DO is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Graham works at Myles R Samotin MD in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.