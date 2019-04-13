See All Hand Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Paul Gorman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (205)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Paul Gorman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Gorman works at Trinity Hand Specialists in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    High Risk Obstetrical Consultants Pllc
    2335 Knob Creek Rd Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-5332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 13, 2019
    Dr. Gorman and his staff are great. One of the best specialist in the JC area .
    — Apr 13, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Gorman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942206859
    Education & Certifications

    • Shands Health Care at the University of Florida
    • University Hospital Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Texas Christian University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman works at Trinity Hand Specialists in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gorman’s profile.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

