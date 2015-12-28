Dr. Paul Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gordon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7333
-
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4107
-
3
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
TAVR heart replacement valve. Excellent care, and recovery.
About Dr. Paul Gordon, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1568496677
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.