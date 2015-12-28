Overview

Dr. Paul Gordon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Cardiovascular Institute in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.