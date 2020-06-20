See All Podiatrists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Paul Goodman, DPM

Podiatry
3 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Goodman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Goodman works at Illinois Bone & Joint in Glenview, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
2401 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025
    Ibji LLC
    Ibji LLC
900 Rand Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016

  Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 20, 2020
    Dr. Paul Goodman is great in my opinion. He has his own way of dealing with things. He gets the job done well. I never had a problem at this office. I broke my toe and they were able to get me in asap. The lady at desk Dawn was very helpful. So was Debbie the assistant. As well as the student learning how to be a dr. but I can't pronounce his name he was great...I got in and out. You don't want to be there all day do you? Thanks everyone for helping me today. God Bless you...Skokie, IL.
    Kathy Scherrer-Cieplinski — Jun 20, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Goodman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 1295781433
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
