Dr. Paul Goodman, DPM
Dr. Paul Goodman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC2401 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 724-4644
Ibji LLC900 Rand Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 724-4073
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Paul Goodman is great in my opinion. He has his own way of dealing with things. He gets the job done well. I never had a problem at this office. I broke my toe and they were able to get me in asap. The lady at desk Dawn was very helpful. So was Debbie the assistant. As well as the student learning how to be a dr. but I can't pronounce his name he was great...I got in and out. You don't want to be there all day do you? Thanks everyone for helping me today. God Bless you...Skokie, IL.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295781433
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.