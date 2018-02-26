Dr. Paul Gonter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gonter, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gonter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Venice901 Tamiami Trl S Ste A2, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 408-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. GONTER IS FABULOUS! HE'S VERY PROFESSIONAL AND CARING.
About Dr. Paul Gonter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Tenn
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Gonter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonter accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonter.
