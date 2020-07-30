Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper City11011 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 435-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Excellent doctor. I took my kids here for years, and Dr. Goldberg has been there all along.
About Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1649269903
Education & Certifications
- Wyler Chldns Hosp-U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- Wyler Chldns Hosp-U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.