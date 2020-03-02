Overview

Dr. Paul Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at Rakesh Rohatgi MD PA in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.