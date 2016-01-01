Overview

Dr. Paul Godin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Godin works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

