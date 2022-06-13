Dr. Paul Glazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Glazer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Glazer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
Paul Glazer M.d. PC822 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 860-6388
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He did my neck and my back surgeries and gave me my mobility back. That was seventeen years ago and at 60 I still lead an active live style.
About Dr. Paul Glazer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750321287
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.