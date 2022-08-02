Dr. Paul Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Glassman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Glassman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All fine. Very busy. Sometimes had to see another physician if more urgent. Happens. Otherwise, schedule in advance and no issue.
About Dr. Paul Glassman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629120886
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glassman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.