Overview

Dr. Paul Glassman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Glassman works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.