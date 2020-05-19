See All Ophthalmologists in Tucker, GA
Dr. Paul Glass, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Glass works at Paul J Glass MD in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul J. Glass, M.D.
    Paul J. Glass, M.D.
2256 Northlake Pkwy Ste 205, Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 491-0105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2020
    Dr. Glass performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. Through out both surgeries he was very kind and compassionate. He was very thorough explaining the details of the entire process. I was very nervous but he managed to keep me calm.
    Kathleen Hartley — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Glass, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811952823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern U Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
