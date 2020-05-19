Overview

Dr. Paul Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Glass works at Paul J Glass MD in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.