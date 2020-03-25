Dr. Paul Gisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gisi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gisi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.
Methodist Plaza Ob/Gyn
Locations
Methodist Plaza Ob/Gyn1212 Pleasant St Ste 405, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2 years ago I found out I was having a miscarriage and that's when I met Dr. Gisi. He was very kind and caring, he was concerned about not only my physical health but my mental health as well. I suffer from depression and he was always checking in and making sure I was taken care of. I am now 32 weeks pregnant. When I had my first baby appointment he was my doctor and he remembered me, even now when I see other doctors if he's booked he says hello to me and asks how I am. Dr. Gisi pays attention to his patients and truly cares about them. I'm hoping he is there on delivery day!
About Dr. Paul Gisi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063408383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gisi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.