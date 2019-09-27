Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ginsberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-3850
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
- Memorial Regional Hospital
It is always difficult starting anything new,including seeing a new Doctor. Having said that, Dr Ginsberg was great! He is very Professional and the way all doctors should be. He listened to what I had to say and didn't try and tell me what MY body needs. I appreciated that a great deal. Highly recommended.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurology
