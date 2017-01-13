Dr. Paul Gilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 222 Jack Martin Blvd Ste E3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-4666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilson treated me for rebound headaches a number of years ago. He put me in the hospital and got me free from rebound headaches after taking Excedrin for well over 25 years. he is kind thoughtful and very knowledgeable, he has done more for me than the Jefferson Headache Center which is suppose to be the best. I am so thankful for him, it was the BEST medical care I ever received. Dr. Gilson and Dr. Jay Vida are the best. today I am free from chronic pain & so happy!!
About Dr. Paul Gilson, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306811807
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilson.
