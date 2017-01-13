See All Neurologists in Brick, NJ
Dr. Paul Gilson, MD

Neurology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Gilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    222 Jack Martin Blvd Ste E3, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-4666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)

About Dr. Paul Gilson, MD

  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1306811807
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Gilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.