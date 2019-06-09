See All Plastic Surgeons in Okeechobee, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Giles, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Giles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.

Dr. Giles works at Blue Ocean Dermatology in Okeechobee, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aragon & Aragon Mds PA
    1004 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 256-1444
  2. 2
    Giles Breast & Body Plastic Surgery
    323 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 546-3223
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Giles, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164496360
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Med Center
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

