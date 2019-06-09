Dr. Paul Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Giles, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Giles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Giles works at
Locations
-
1
Aragon & Aragon Mds PA1004 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (386) 256-1444
-
2
Giles Breast & Body Plastic Surgery323 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 546-3223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giles?
Dr Giles is the most humble and honest Dr. I’ve met. He did a breast lift/reduction on me and the whole process went smooth from start to finish! Everyone that works for him is professional and makes you feel like family! His method of staging makes so much sense and he’s ?? right! I’m 4 weeks out and have a very thin scar that will barely be there when I’m healed! Also they look great! I’ve had this done by a Doctor in Miami 10 years ago that left me with horrible scars and so wide. Dr. Giles gave me a great shape and the staff are all professional and more than happy to answer questions, even ones I asked over and over. I went to EVERYONE for consultation and Dr Giles is by far the best! He will guide you in right direction to get what you want even if it takes a little longer, but he’s looking out for your health and not out for the Money! More Doctors should be as concerned as he is. Thank you Dr. Giles and everyone that takes part of making our wishes reality!
About Dr. Paul Giles, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164496360
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Westminster College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.