Dr. Paul Gigante, MD
Dr. Paul Gigante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 577-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
How was your appointment with Dr. Gigante?
Dr. Paul Gigante is a genius, a very professional doctor. He knows what he does, never offers his patients a procedure that is not required and always looking for innovative ways in surgery. His team of the best possible assistants helps him from during out-patient visits to most difficult surgeries. They are very attentive to their patients, answer all questions and always keep in touch in preparation to the procedure and as long as required after it too. I would highly recommend Dr. Gigante if you need a neurosurgeon
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1609026145
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
Dr. Gigante has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gigante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gigante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Gigante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gigante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gigante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gigante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.