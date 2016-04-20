Dr. Paul Gerlach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerlach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gerlach, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gerlach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Locations
Idaho Heart Institute2985 Cortez Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-3373
Idaho Falls Community Hospital LLC2327 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 557-2700
Madison Memorial Hospital450 E Main St, Rexburg, ID 83440 Directions (208) 359-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After having worked with several doctors over the years, Dr Gerlach was able to treat my issue quickly, significantly improving my lifestyle.
About Dr. Paul Gerlach, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215025648
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis, Memphis
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Memphis State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerlach has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerlach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
