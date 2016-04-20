Overview

Dr. Paul Gerlach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Gerlach works at Idaho Heart Institute in Idaho Falls, ID with other offices in Rexburg, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.