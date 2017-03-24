Dr. Gennaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Gennaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Gennaro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Gennaro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm107 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 935-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gennaro?
Brilliant, caring and a kind, wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Paul Gennaro, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1942268412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gennaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gennaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gennaro works at
Dr. Gennaro has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gennaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gennaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gennaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gennaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gennaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.