Dr. Paul Gehring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Gehring, MD is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Womans Hospital Of Tex
Dr. Gehring works at
Locations
Ob. Gyn. Specialists of Tulsa Pllc1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 477-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gehring?
I came to know Dr. G due to over 12 visits to other physicians, non of which knew what was wrong with me. Dr. G, first visit immediately diagnosed me and literally saved my life. He is absolutely the best OB in the state. My daughter is 33 yrs old with high risk pregnancy. Yesterday he saved her life (Literally) He made decisions on the spot, that were so accurate she went from “on the verge of death, to saving her life” His expertise was right on. He delivered my daughters baby 2 months early to save her life. She has asthma along with other secondary complications. His entire team jumped into action, organized, experienced and willing to go the distance. If you need an OBGYN .... you’d be making a mistake to see any other OB specialist. My husband and I will never be able to express our gratitude.
About Dr. Paul Gehring, MD
- Prenatal Care
- English, Spanish
- 1013007525
Education & Certifications
- Womans Hospital Of Tex
- Baylor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gehring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gehring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gehring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gehring has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gehring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gehring speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gehring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gehring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.