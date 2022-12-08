Overview

Dr. Paul Gaudio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Gaudio works at Denes V Balazs MD in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.