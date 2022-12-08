Dr. Paul Gaudio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaudio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gaudio, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gaudio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Eye Disease Consultants LLC1043 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 549-2020
Eye Disease Consultants LLC85 Seymour St Ste 522, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-2020
Hartford Hospital80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 545-2791
- 4 580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 211, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
been dealing with eye allergy for while; he recommended the correct solution;
About Dr. Paul Gaudio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942271895
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaudio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaudio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaudio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaudio works at
Dr. Gaudio has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaudio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaudio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaudio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.