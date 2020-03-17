Overview

Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Gardner works at UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Craniopharyngioma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.