Dr. Paul Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3685
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Professional Honest Listen to patient and family
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UPMC-Presbyterian
- UPMC Presby U Pittsburgh
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Florida State University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Craniopharyngioma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
