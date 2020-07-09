See All Plastic Surgeons in Naples, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Gardner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Gardner works at Naples Plastic Surgery in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gardner Plastic Surgery Inc
    1250 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-2611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I am so impressed by Dr. Gardner and his staff. They went out of their way to make sure I felt safe, relaxed and comfortable. Dr. Gardner took the time to Talk, listen and analyze. He gives you his opinion openly and honestly so you know exactly what to expect. My results were amazing!! Above and beyond what I expected!! I highly recommend Dr Gardner you will not be disappointed.
    Sharon — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Gardner, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053446641
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University Ala
    • Shands Hospital University Of Florida
    • University Of Florida College Of Med
    • University of Florida
    • Plastic Surgery
