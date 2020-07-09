Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Gardner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Gardner Plastic Surgery Inc1250 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 566-2611
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed by Dr. Gardner and his staff. They went out of their way to make sure I felt safe, relaxed and comfortable. Dr. Gardner took the time to Talk, listen and analyze. He gives you his opinion openly and honestly so you know exactly what to expect. My results were amazing!! Above and beyond what I expected!! I highly recommend Dr Gardner you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Paul Gardner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University Ala
- Shands Hospital University Of Florida
- University Of Florida College Of Med
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
